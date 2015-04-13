Pirates hold on vs. Tigers in home opener

PITTSBURGH -- It didn’t take long for Josh Harrison to rev up the largest regular-season crowd in PNC Park history.

Harrison led off the bottom of the first inning with the first of three Pittsburgh home runs, Gerrit Cole pitched six-plus innings of one-run ball and Pittsburgh held on for a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in its home opener.

“You’re always looking to get on the board in the first inning,” said Harrison, the third baseman who had hit just .158 in his first five games before driving Anibal Sanchez’s first pitch into the right-center-field stands for his first home run of the season. That sent the crowd of 39,933 into a frenzy.

“It was exciting, especially considering the situation and the atmosphere. It definitely got everyone going, the fans and the guys on the bench, too.”

The Tigers (6-1) scored three runs in the ninth inning but wound up losing for the first time this season; they had outscored opponents 47-16 in their first six games.

“I wasn’t expecting to go 162-0,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Kansas City Royals (6-0) are now the lone unbeaten team in the major leagues.

The Pirates (3-4) won their third game in a row as first baseman Pedro Alvarez and pinch hitter Corey Hart added home runs during a three-run seventh inning off Sanchez (1-1) that extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-1. Hart’s homer was his 1,000th career hit.

However, the crowd was holding its breath in the ninth inning when Pirates closer Mark Melancon barely held the four-run lead.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double and right fielder J.D. Martinez followed with a two-run home run (his fourth homer) to cut the gap to 5-4. Melancon escaped by inducing third baseman Pedro Castellanos to hit into his second double play of the game and then striking out pinch hitter Victor Martinez.

Cole (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking two. The right-hander was pulled after the Tigers, trailing 2-0, loaded the bases with none out in the seventh.

“You try your best to stay in a normal routine but Opening Day is definitely different,” Cole said. “The key for me was making pitches down in the strike zone -- pound down, pound down.”

Right-hander Jared Hughes inherited the sticky situation but allowed only one run, which scored on a double-play grounder by Castellanos.

Sanchez (1-1) lost his fourth straight start against the Pirates. The right-hander had nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings but also gave up five runs and eight hits.

“It was pretty frustrating when I threw a good ballgame through the sixth inning and then let them build a big lead in the seventh inning,” Sanchez said. “We did a good job of coming back in the ninth, and we almost tied it or won it. If I would have (kept) the score closer, we would have won the game.”

Harrison had two hits for the Pirates. Cabrera and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes also had two each for the Tigers. Cabrera, the reigning American League Player of the Week, is 13-for-18 with seven RBIs in his last four games.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen drove in the Pirates’ other run with a third-inning sacrifice fly that increased the Pirates’ lead to 2-0.

“It was a great day for baseball on the North Shore of Pittsburgh,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “A lot of excitement, a lot of pageantry and some drama at the end.”

NOTES: The Pirates activated LHP Francisco Liriano from the paternity list and optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Triple-A Indianapolis. Liriano missed his scheduled start Sunday at Milwaukee after his wife gave birth to a daughter, the couple’s fourth child. He is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Tigers. Sadler notched his first major league win Sunday as he held the Brewers to two runs and four hits in five innings. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup for a second consecutive day after sitting out Saturday night at Milwaukee because of left knee soreness. McCutchen said he plans to keep playing through the soreness. ... Tigers DH Victor Martinez did not start Monday and will not start any of the three games in the series as the designated hitter is not in effect during interleague series in National League parks. Martinez can play catcher and first base, but the Tigers do not want him playing in the field after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Feb. 10. ... The series continues Tuesday night with Tigers RHP Shane Greene (1-0, 0.00) facing Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett (0-0, 3.38).