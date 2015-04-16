Tigers shut out Pirates again to take series

PITTSBURGH -- Brad Ausmus has seen Alfredo Simon for just two starts, but the Detroit Tigers manager is amazing how easy the right-hander makes pitching look.

Simon allowed two hits in eight innings and center fielder Rajai Davis homered for the only run as the Tigers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth shutout of the season.

The Tigers blanked the Pirates for the second straight night to take two games in the three-game series. Detroit (8-1) has won each of its first three series in becoming the first major league team to reach eight wins.

Simon (2-0), acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in an offseason trade, did not walk a batter and struck two.

”He looks like he’s taking a walk through the park when he’s pitching, like he’s playing catch with his son in the backyard,“ Ausmus said. ”He’s just changes speeds, he’s got a couple different breaking balls, a couple different changeups. He moves it in and out, he’s got some movement on his fastball and he doesn’t get rattled.

“I don’t think his heartbeat gets up over 60 beats a minute. He gave us eight great innings.”

Right-hander Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save. A night earlier, Tigers right-hander Shane Greene and Soria limited the Pirates to three hits.

The Tigers held the Pirates (3-6) scoreless for the final 20 innings of the series.

“The others guys are throwing strikes,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “They are on the edges (of home plate), they’re close. They’re making pitches and getting ahead in the count. Simon can manipulate the ball with spin on the sinker and we’re not on top of our game. It’s tough when you’re not on your game.”

Davis led off the sixth inning by hitting his first home run of the season off Francisco Liriano (0-1), which just reached the first row of the left-center field bleachers. The homer was extra special for Davis, an African-American, because it came on the 68th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.

“I was talking to somebody and said ‘hey, today would be a good day to hit that first one,'” Davis said.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos had two of Detroit’s five hits.

Liriano was sharp during a six-inning outing, though he had not pitched since the April 6 opener against the Reds at Cincinnati. The left-hander missed his scheduled start Sunday against the Brewers in Milwaukee while on the paternity list as his wife gave birth to a daughter.

Liriano gave up four hits and one walk while striking out seven. Yet a lack of offensive support dropped his career record against the Tigers to 5-9.

“You can’t make too many mistakes against that lineup but I hung a slider and (Davis) put a pretty good swing on it and that ended up being the difference,” Liriano said.

The Pirates’ lone two hits came when center fielder Andrew McCutchen and second baseman Neil Walker had back-to-back singles with two outs in the fourth. However, slumping left fielder Starling Marte bounced into an inning-ending force out.

Marte went 0-for-3 and is hitting .103 with 14 strikeouts in 29 at-bats

Home plate umpire Jerry Layne was forced out of the game in the top of the ninth when he was struck in the mask by a pitch from Pirates closer Mark Melancon that caromed off catcher Francisco Cervelli’s mitt.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander’s simulated game on Wednesday afternoon was stopped after three innings and 45 pitches because he was fatigued. The Tigers had hoped Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained right triceps, would be able to go at least four innings and 60 pitches, and possibly even be stretched to 75 pitches. Manager Brad Ausmus said a decision would be made Friday on whether Verlander’s next step would be another simulated game or a minor league rehab start. Wednesday marked the first time tht Verlander faced hitters since March 27 in an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays. ... Pirates RHP Charlie Morton will pitch Sunday in an extended spring training game against Yankees minor leaguers in Tampa, Fla. He is on the DL while rehabbing from right hip surgery performed last September. ... Both teams are off Thursday. On Friday afternoon, the Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox, with LHP David Price (1-0, 0.00) facing RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-1, 6.23). On Friday night, the Pirates begin a three-game home series with the Milwaukee Brewers as Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke (1-0, 3.00) faces RHP Jimmy Nelson (1-0, 0.00).