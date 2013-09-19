RHP Al Alburquerque has strung together four consecutive quality appearances, giving up no hits or walks in three scoreless innings. The only blemish was a wild pitch on Wednesday which allowed two runs to score. That has solidified Alburquerque’s postseason status after a disastrous outing at Boston on Sept. 4 when he gave up two homers and allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning. He still has a 5.19 ERA with 31 walks in 43 1/3 innings. “If you could figure him out, you should be the manager,” manager Jim Leyland said. “He’s throwing good right now and that’s important.”

RHP Doug Fister has battled inconsistency over his last four starts and will try to break that pattern against Seattle on Thursday afternoon. He gave up seven runs to Oakland four starts back and five to Kansas City two starts ago. In between, he shut out Boston over seven innings. On Saturday, he held the Royals to one run in 7 2/3 innings but took a hard-luck loss. Fister, who is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners, won at Seattle on April 16th while giving up two runs in seven innings.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right elbow tenderness) played catch in the outfield during batting practice on Wednesday. The club hopes that he can throw a bullpen session some time this weekend. Rondon has been sidelined since he struck out two batters in Boston on Sept. 2. As the hardest thrower in the team, Rondon would be a valuable weapon against right-handed batters in the playoffs.

RF Torii Hunter was rested on Wednesday, just the second time since Aug. 17 he did not play. Hunter’s bat has slowed down this month, which isn’t entirely unexpected for a 38-year-old regular. He’s hitting .179 and no home runs in 56 September at-bats. He will return to the lineup to face Seattle LHP James Paxton on Thursday afternoon.

2B Omar Infante was not in the lineup on Wednesday. He felt some tightness in his quad during Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over Seattle and manager Jim Leyland decided to play it safe. Leyland said Infante will return to the lineup for Thursday’s matinee against Mariners LHP James Paxton. Infante leads all American League second basemen with a .315 average.

DH Victor Martinez had an infield hit and walked twice, once intentionally, on Wednesday. He will do more than just bat on Thursday. Martinez will make his third start this season at catcher, according to manager Jim Leyland. Martinez, who missed last season after undergoing knee surgery, caught two games against the New York Mets in late August. Leyland wants to give Martinez some innings at catcher in the late going because he may use Martinez there at times during the postseason.

RHP Justin Verlander lost for the fourth time in his last five decisions on Wednesday, giving up three runs in seven innings. It was good but unspectacular outing for Verlander, who allowed two second-inning runs and a solo homer to Seattle 1B Justin Smoak. Verlander threw 125 pitches and struck out two of the last three batters he faced. He will likely make two more starts before the postseason.

LHP Phil Coke is in danger of playing himself off the postseason roster. The Tigers want another left-hander besides Drew Smyly in the bullpen but Coke has been awful recently. He walked two of the four batters he faced on Tuesday, then gave up three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday. “Phil is just not making enough quality pitches to get big league hitters out right now,” manager Jim Leyland said.