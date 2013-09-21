SS Jose Iglesias sat out Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox after getting hit on the top of the left hand by a mid-90s fastball Thursday. Iglesias is officially listed day-to-day by the Tigers but is not expected to start Saturday either. “It’s pretty sore,” Iglesias said. Detroit feared a broken bone in the hand initially, but X-rays did not show one.

RF Torii Hunter briefly returned to a .300 batting average Friday night with his fourth four-hit game of the season, but dipped back to .299 when he struck out in the eighth. “Our main goal is to win the World Series,” Hunter said. “I need a ring.” “He’s a winner,” manager Jim Leyland said. “We’re thrilled to have him.”

DH Victor Martinez had two hits Friday night to continue his resurgence this season. He was below .230 in late June, but has hit better than .370 since the All-Star break to reach .302. “It’s in the book,” manager Jim Leyland said of Martinez’s numbers, which are in line with his career statistics. “Him reaching .300 tells you it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

RHP Max Scherzer became baseball’s first 20-game winning Friday night with six innings of three-run ball in Detroit’s 12-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox. “That 20-win stuff is great,” Scherzer (20-3) said, “but we can see the playoffs in sight. I’ll appreciate it more after the season. It’s a beautiful thing about this team, you don’t have personal stuff on your mind. Nobody in here cares about personal stuff. We just want to win. When I go out there, I think about going deep into the game, giving my team a chance to win. It would be naive of me to take credit for winning 20 games. Those other guys are the ones out there playing defense. They’re the ones doing the hitting.” “I really don’t know if it was wearing on Max or not,” manager Jim Leyland said of Scherzer, who making his fifth try for his 20th. “I wouldn’t say anything to him about relaxing because most times that just makes it worse. It’s a nice milestone, getting 20.”

RHP Rick Porcello is 9-2 since the beginning of July with a 3.64 ERA. He has started five times against Chicago this season and is 4-0 with a 2.02 ERA. For his career, Porcello is 9-5 with a 3.96 ERA in 16 starts against the White Sox.