C Alex Avila had a double and two singles Sunday and is now hitting .392 in September. All three hits were to the pull field as Avila is back to hitting the ball where it’s pitched. He’s also hitting with more confidence and manager Jim Leyland is playing him as much as possible to take advantage of his hot bat. Sunday the manager moved Avila up to sixth in the batting order as 3B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup.

SS Jose Iglesias missed all three weekend games against the Chicago White Sox with a sore left hand after being hit with a pitch Thursday. “He’s better every day,” manager Jim Leyland said. He looks doubtful for Monday and may wind up missing all three of Detroit’s games in Minnesota.

RHP Bruce Rondon threw hard during a short bullpen session Sunday and manager Jim Leyland is hopeful that leads to his return Tuesday. “We’ll see how he is Monday,” Leyland said. “But he said he felt good.” Rondon’s sore right elbow has kept him from pitching since Sept. 2.

3B Miguel Cabrera was not in the starting lineup Sunday after having more left groin problems Saturday night, when he had to leave the 12-inning contest after nine innings. “I‘m worried about it,” manager Jim Leyland said. “But I don’t know what I can do about it. If he’s OK to play, I‘m going to play him.” Cabrera had three hits Saturday night.

RHP Justin Verlander is 1-4 with a 4.12 ERA over his last eight starts but is unbeaten (2-0, 3.32 ERA) in three starts against Minnesota this season. Verlander has almost a full season of starts against the Twins over his career, 26, during which he is 14-7 with a 3.23 ERA.

LHP Phil Coke threw for the first time in four days Sunday but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow. “He’s a little tight yet,” manager Jim Leyland said. “We’ll wait on him a little bit.”