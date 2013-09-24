RHP Doug Fister was efficient in his last outing, striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings, (although he gave up a three-run homer in the process). Fister was able to control the Mariners on Sept. 19 with strong command of his fastball and cutter. Against the Twins, Fister has a 4-7 record with a 3.12 ERA. He has struck out 63 Twins batters in 75 innings pitched.

RF Torii Hunter (3-for-6) drove in the Tigers’ first run of the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning. He collected his 54th multi-hit game of the season. Coming into the game, he was tied for seventh in the AL in multi-hit games. It marked his 17th game this season with at least three hits. Hunter has 10 hits in his last four starts.

DH Victor Martinez (1-for-5) extended his current hit streak to 10 games with an RBI double in the seventh inning. Over the 10 games, he is hitting .405 (15-for-37). Martinez now has 180 hits on the season and is one shy of tying his career high of 181 set in 2006. He has five doubles, six RBIs and six extra-base hits in his last five games.

RHP Justin Verlander tossed six shutout innings allowing six hits and three walks while striking out 12. It is the third time this season he has recorded at least 12 strikeouts in a start, the other being May 27 vs. PIT and April 18 at SEA. He recorded his 200th strikeout in the second inning, getting Alex Presley swinging with the bases loaded. It marks his fifth straight season with at least 200 strikeouts. Since the start of 2009, no MLB pitcher has more strikeouts than Verlander (1,184), next on the list being Felix Hernandez (1,104).

1B Prince Fielder (1-for-4) played in his 500th consecutive game, a streak dating back to Sept. 14, 2010. It is the longest active streak in the majors. He extended his current hit streak to nine games, batting .368 (14-for-38) over those nine games.