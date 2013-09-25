RHP Doug Fister allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He has 17 strikeouts over his last two starts (14 innings pitched). He has three quality starts in his last six starts and 22 of his 32 starts this season. In three starts against the Twins this season, he is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA (21.0 IP, 7 ER). He has four walks and 21 strikeouts.

RHP Bruce Rondon came out of a Sunday bullpen session feeling good Monday and manager Jim Leyland got him into Tuesday night’s game at Minnesota. “Rondon’s ready to go,” Leyland pronounced prior to the game. Detroit needs to get him into a game or two and see how his right elbow reacts before including him on its possible post-season roster. He had not pitched since Sept. 2 but his outing Tuesday was certainly promising.

3B Miguel Cabrera keeps going out on the field, trying to play over his bad left groin muscle. “If he says he can play,” manager Jim Leyland says, “I‘m going to play him.” He still gets singles and is driving in the occasional run but his power is way down and he clogs up the bases.

RF Torii Hunter (3-for-5) collected his 55th multi-hit game of the season. Coming into Tuesday, he was seventh in the AL in multi-hit games. The game marked his 18th this season with at least three hits and his second straight three-hit game. Hunter has 13 hits in his last four starts. Over his last six games against the Twins, he is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with six extra-base hits and six RBIs.

2B Omar Infante (2-for-4) extended his current hit streak to eight games with a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was part of the Tigers’ fifth back-to-back combo this season. It was also his 10th home run of the season and first since hitting two on Aug. 31. It is the third time in his career with double-digit home runs.

DH Victor Martinez (1-for-3) extended his current hit streak to 11 games with a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. It was his 14th home run of the season and his second in his last five games. Over the 11 games, he is hitting .400 (16-for-40). The home run tied his career high for hits in a season, also 181 in 2006 with Cleveland. He has five doubles, seven RBIs and seven extra-base hits in his last six games.

RHP Max Scherzer is having a great season. No other major league pitcher has recorded a 20-win season with as few as three losses since Cliff Lee in 2008. A win or a no-decision from Scherzer against a Twins team he has beaten twice in as many tries this year would put him there. Scherzer is 5-2 with an ERA of 4.87 against the Twins. He has 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched versus Minnesota.

LHP Phil Coke woke up Tuesday with elbow soreness and the Tigers sent him back to Detroit for examination. Coke threw Sunday and Monday and the Tigers were hopeful he’d be able to pitch this week but increasing elbow soreness led to the decision to send him back to Detroit for an MRI Wednesday. “I totally want to know what’s going on,” Coke said.