RHP Bruce Rondon (elbow soreness) was to be evaluated Friday night as to his status for the rest of the weekend. He has a 3.45 ERA in 28 2/3 innings this season.

LHP Jose Alvarez started Friday against the Marlins but lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs. It was the sixth start of his MLB career and his 14th appearance. Alvarez was the Tigers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year this season, going 8-6 with a 2.80 ERA at Triple-A Toledo.

3B Miguel Cabrera will be given a day off in Sunday’s regular-season finale. On Friday, he was 2-for-3 to raise his batting average to .347.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Saturday against his former team, the Marlins. Sanchez entered Friday tied for first in the American League with Bartolo Colon in the battle for the ERA title.

RHP Rick Porcello (13-8, 4.38), who was set to start Friday’s game, has been shifted to the bullpen, which is where he will be used in the postseason. Porcello, who had a 1.66 ERA in his past three starts, was used in relief Friday. He allowed two hits and no runs in 1 1/3 innings Friday as he gets acclimated to his new role.

LHP Phil Coke (elbow inflammation) will not pitch this weekend. He has a 5.49 ERA in 38 1/3 innings this season.