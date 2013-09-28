FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 29, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Bruce Rondon (elbow soreness) was to be evaluated Friday night as to his status for the rest of the weekend. He has a 3.45 ERA in 28 2/3 innings this season.

LHP Jose Alvarez started Friday against the Marlins but lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs. It was the sixth start of his MLB career and his 14th appearance. Alvarez was the Tigers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year this season, going 8-6 with a 2.80 ERA at Triple-A Toledo.

3B Miguel Cabrera will be given a day off in Sunday’s regular-season finale. On Friday, he was 2-for-3 to raise his batting average to .347.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Saturday against his former team, the Marlins. Sanchez entered Friday tied for first in the American League with Bartolo Colon in the battle for the ERA title.

RHP Rick Porcello (13-8, 4.38), who was set to start Friday’s game, has been shifted to the bullpen, which is where he will be used in the postseason. Porcello, who had a 1.66 ERA in his past three starts, was used in relief Friday. He allowed two hits and no runs in 1 1/3 innings Friday as he gets acclimated to his new role.

LHP Phil Coke (elbow inflammation) will not pitch this weekend. He has a 5.49 ERA in 38 1/3 innings this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.