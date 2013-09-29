SS Jose Iglesias was in the starting lineup for the second straight day on Saturday but said he was “sore” after missing one week because of a bruised left hand. He went 0-for-2 before being replaced Saturday by Jhonny Peralta.

3B Miguel Cabrera will be given a day off in Sunday’s regular-season finale. On Saturday, he wrapped up his third consecutive battling title by going 2-for-4 and finishing with a .348 average. Cabrera, though, was robbed of a hit in his last at-bat when Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria made a stellar backhand pick in the hole and threw out the Tigers star.

DH/C Victor Martinez is hitting .368 since July 1, which is the best batting average in the majors during that span. In the 79 games, he also has eight homers and 43 RBIs. He went 0-for-1 on Saturday.

RHP Justin Verlander will go for his 14th win of the season on Sunday against the Marlins. Verlander is expected to start one of the Tigers’ playoff games, which means Sunday will be a tuneup for the postseason.

1B Prince Fielder is hitting .352 in September with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs. However, he went 0-for-3 on Saturday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez locked up the American League ERA title on Saturday night by tossing five scoreless innings against his former team, the Marlins. Sanchez lowered his ERA to 2.57. He allowed two hits, no walks and struck out eight. Oakland’s Bartolo Colon, who pitched Friday, will finish second with a 2.65 ERA.