RHP Joaquin Benoit recorded a four-out save Friday in a 3-2 victory over Oakland in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. With a runner on first and two outs, Benoit retired A’s 3B Josh Donaldson to end the eighth inning. Then he pitched a perfect ninth, striking out DH Brandon Moss, LF Yoenis Cespedes and RF Josh Reddick in order.

RF Torri Hunter appeared in his 35th career postseason game and first since 2009 Friday night, a 3-2 Tigers win over Oakland in Game 1 of the ALDS. Hunter went 1-for-3 and scored a run. For his postseason career, he’s 41-for-134 (.306) with 10 doubles, one triple and 18 RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Friday night in the Tigers’ 3-2 win over Oakland in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Martinez was also thrown out at home plate in the sixth by A’s RF Josh Reddick when he tried to score from second on Omar Infante’s single. Martinez hit .301 with 14 home runs and 83 RBIs in the regular season.

RHP Justin Verlander will start Game 2 against the Oakland A’s in the American League Division Series on Saturday night at the O.co Coliseum. Last season in the ALDS, Verlander went 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA against the A‘s. He beat them in Game 1, allowing just one run over seven innings, then shut them out in Game 5. Verlander struck out 11 in each game. He has a 3-0 career record against Oakland in the postseason and is 8-6 with a 2.48 ERA vs. the A’s in the regular-season. Verlander (13-12) struggled this season but finished with two strong starts against Minnesota and Miami. In those games he threw 12 shutout innings, striking out 22 and walking just four.

RHP Max Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings, earning the win Friday night in a 3-2 victory over the Oakland A’s in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Scherzer struck out 11, a career postseason high, and walked only two. He gave up a triple and two-run homer to A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes and an infield single to DH Brandon Moss. Scherzer is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in eight postseason starts. He’s 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two postseason starts against Oakland.