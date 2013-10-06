RHP Al Alburquerque gave up two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning of relief on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS. Last year in the ALDS against Oakland, he blanked the A’s on no hits for 1 1/3 innings in two appearances and went 1-0.

3B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS and has reached base safely in all 26 of his career postseason games. That’s the longest streak in franchise history, well ahead of Hank Greenberg’s streak of 18 games. Cabrera is batting .250 in the series, going 2-for-8.

LF Don Kelly went 2-for-3 on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS. Kelly made his first start of the postseason, replacing Game 1 starter Andy Dirks in left. Kelly also made a nice defensive play in the seventh with one out and a runner on third, catching DH Seth Smith’s fly ball in foul territory after a long run.

RHP Justin Verlander pitched seven shutout innings but got a no-decision on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS. He allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked only one. Verlander extended his streak of shutout innings in the postseason against Oakland to 22. That’s the longest such streak for a starter against the A’s since Christy Mathewson tossed 28 consecutive scoreless innings against the Philadelphia A’s in the early 1900s. Verlander’s postseason scoreless streak is the second longest for a Tigers starter in franchise history, behind Kenny Rogers’ 23-inning streak in 2006.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will make his fourth career postseason start on Monday against the Oakland A’s in Game 3 of the ALDS at Comerica Park. Sanchez is 1-2 with a 1.77 ERA in the postseason, making three starts last season. He lost to the A’s last year in Game 3 of the ALDS, allowing two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 2-0 Oakland victory. During the regular season, Sanchez went 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA, 22 strikeouts and nine walks against the A‘s. Sanchez took the loss against Oakland on Aug. 26, allowing four runs and five hits in five innings of an 8-6 A’s victory.