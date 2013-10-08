RHP Doug Fister, who will pitch Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday, has not started since defeating Minnesota 4-2 on Sept. 24, although he did work an inning in relief Sept. 29 in anticipation of the long layoff. Fister has won two straight starts. He lost his only start against Oakland this year and is 5-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 12 career starts against the Athletics. Fister started against Oakland in Game 2 of the 2012 ALDS but was not the pitcher of record in Detroit’s 5-4 victory.

3B Miguel Cabrera might still be a presence in the Detroit lineup, but it’s clear his lack of mobility is hurting Detroit on defense and his inability to get the lower half of his body into his swing is almost completely robbing him of his power. Cabrera was unable to get in front of a ground ball that bounced off his left wrist for an error that let in Oakland’s first run in the third inning Monday. He hit a long fly ball to right-center in the fourth with a man on first that might have been a home run if he were healthy. Instead, it was caught near the warning track during the inning in which the Tigers scored all three of their runs.

DH Victor Martinez has both of Detroit’s extra-base hits in the series with Oakland, both doubles. He also got into a shouting match with A’s closer Grant Balfour in the ninth inning Monday. “It’s playoff baseball,” manager Jim Leyland said. “Everybody in the league knows, including Oakland, that (Balfour) is an energy guy. It looks like he came off mound yelling at Victor. Victor took exception to it, and I don’t blame him.” Both repeated the same three-work phrase to each other, and both benches and bullpens came on the field, but a skirmish was avoided. “I know Balfour talks to himself quite a bit,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “Sometimes players maybe think he’s talking to them.”

LF Jhonny Peralta gave Detroit some of the offensive punch he was in the lineup Monday. Peralta’s two-run single in the fourth finished Detroit’s scoring. “He did fine,” manager Jim Leyland said. “He knocked in two runs. He did fine in the outfield. When you put a guy out there (in the outfield) who hasn’t been out there, you’re saying you’ll accept what he gives you defensively. He provided us with a couple of RBIs.” Peralta handled a high fly ball to the warning track in the second, came in for a catch to end the inning and was properly lining himself up for a throw on Oakland CF Coco Crisp’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. It appeared as though he might have had trouble getting a grip on the ball for the throw, which two-hopped to the plate too late to prevent C Stephen Vogt from scoring.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was ineffective Monday, giving up three home runs in Oakland’s 6-3 victory over Detroit. Sanchez allowed just nine home runs in the regular season. “It’s not about one pitch,” Sanchez said. “It’s about location. Both (pitches hit for homers in the fifth inning) stayed up.”

CF Austin Jackson is not serving as the catalyst Detroit hoped and needed him to be in its playoff series with Oakland. Jackson was 0-for-3 with a walk Monday, struck out in each of his four at-bats Saturday and was 0-for-3 after doubling to lead off the series opener. Jackson has just one run in the series. Oakland is pitching aggressively to get him behind in the count and then getting him to swing at pitches out of the strike zone. Jackson struck out seven times in the three games.