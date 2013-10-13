RHP Joaquin Benoit gave up the only hit allowed by Detroit pitching in Game 1 and had the tying run at second base with two out in the ninth before he got rookie Xander Bogaerts to pop out and end the game; and Benoit’s third save of this postseason. “The entire bullpen did an absolute terrific job,” manager Jim Leyland said after four relievers worked the final three innings. Said Benoit: “My heart was pumping. There was nothing I could do after I gave up a hit. All I could do was try to get the final out.”

3B Miguel Cabrera singled in the first inning and has reached base in a major-league-record 30 straight games. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and is 6-for-23 this postseason. Playing hurt, Cabrera was removed from the game for defense in the eighth inning.

LF Jhonny Peralta, who returned from his 50-game PED suspension just before the start of the postseason, heard chants of “ste-roids” from the Fenway Park crowd Saturday night. But he also stroked a two-out RBI single that drove in the game’s only run in the sixth and also had two doubles in Detroit’s Game 1 victory.

RHP Anibal Sanchez dreamed of pitching in a postseason game at Fenway Park, but for the Red Sox instead of against them. Sanchez and Red Sox Game 1 starter Jon Lester were teammates at Portland in the Boston organization in 2005, but Sanchez joined Hanley Ramirez in a trade to the Marlins that brought the Red Sox Mike Lowell and Josh Beckett. Saturday night, Sanchez finally pitched at Fenway for the first time; and, in the first inning became the second pitcher ever in postseason history and the first Tiger pitcher ever to strike out four batters in one inning. He threw six innings of no-hit ball, walking six and striking out 12. “At this point, especially in this series, it’s not about throwing a no-hitter,” said Sanchez, who gave up three homers in losing to Oakland in Game 3 of the ALDS. “The win is more important than the no-hitter at this point.”

RHP Max Scherzer is 23-3 this season, 21-3 in the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs as he takes the mound for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Red Sox Sunday night. Scherzer was 19-1 when he lost to the Red Sox and Jon Lester in September and went 1-1 against Boston this season. He sported the numbers 41-26 on his sweatshirt Saturday night, in honor of alma mater Missouri’s 41-26 upset of No. 7 Georgia on the road earlier.