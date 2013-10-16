RHP Doug Fister, who starts Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, pitched against Boston twice this season, splitting his two decisions with a 5.23 ERA. Fister has made eight starts against the Red Sox in his career, going 2-4 with a 4.36 ERA. He shut Boston out for seven innings Sept. 2 in a Detroit victory.

LF Andy Dirks started in left field Tuesday for the first time since the first game of the postseason. “He’s struggled a little bit, been off, had time to clear the cobwebs,” manager Jim Leyland said. “(We‘re) not getting a lot of production out of left field unless we played (Jhonny) Peralta there. He’s done a little bit off (John) Lackey. I thought we’d change it up and run him out there, maybe get something, catch lightning in the bottle.” Dirks was 0-for-2 before Leyland sent SS Jose Iglesias up to hit for him in the eighth against LHP Craig Breslow.

3B Miguel Cabrera recently foiled the postseason strategy of good fastballs, mostly away, with a pair of home runs, but he still is not playing at full strength. Boston RHP Junichi Tazawa decided to attack him with a steady diet of fastballs in the eighth inning with runners at first and third with one out. Cabrera struck out, and Boston escaped the inning with its 1-0 lead intact. “We decided power was the best way to go,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “It was a pivotal moment. That was a swing moment for sure.”

SS Jhonny Peralta might shift to left field Wednesday, with SS Jose Iglesias returning to the starting lineup. “Iglesias is going to play (Wednesday),” manager Jim Leyland said Tuesday. The Tigers would be unlikely to sit Peralta, whose double represented one of six Detroit hits Tuesday.

RHP Justin Verlander felt he pitched well enough Tuesday to give Detroit a solid chance to win. “Hopefully I can maintain that, have a few more starts in the postseason,” Verlander said. He had a 34-inning scoreless streak overall and 21 in the postseason before 1B Mike Napoli hit a solo home run in the seventh. It was a 3-2 fastball that changed the game. “I felt like he hadn’t seen the fastball very much,” said Verlander, who struck out 10, walked one and allowed four hits in eight innings. “I gave him two sliders in a row, and the second was a good one he didn’t chase. Having faced him already, I knew he wasn’t seeing the fastball. It was a little bit of a mistake, a little bit up and little bit over the middle.”

1B Prince Fielder has not had a good postseason. He is still looking for his first RBI, and was an easy strikeout victim for Boston RHP Koji Uehara with two outs and runners at the corners in the eighth. Uehara carved him up with two fastballs and a split-finger fastball. Fielder singled his first time up and is now hitting .273 in the postseason.

CF Austin Jackson, slumping with a .077 average and 18 strikeouts in eight postseason games, might get a night off Wednesday. “I‘m thinking of possibly Donny (Kelly) in center fielder,” manager Jim Leyland said. “There’s only a couple of options that you have. When you see guys struggling, there’s not really much you can do at this time of year.”