SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until at least late July.

LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.