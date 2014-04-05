3B Nick Castellanos is going to get a reputation for recklessness if he’s not careful. Castellanos ran (with his head down) too far through a stop sign at third base Friday on an RBI single and was tagged out trying to get back to the base for the second out in a three-run second inning. The final out of the frame was a fly ball to right center that probably would be been a sacrifice fly for 1B Miguel Cabrera had Castellanos not been thrown out. The rookie was thrown out at third trying to stretch a single into a double against the strong arm of LF Alex Gordon of Kansas City in the season opener Monday. Castellanos continues to show his credentials as a hitter, though, with a double and single in his first two at-bats Friday.

LHP Drew Smyly, bumped from the rotation due to a rainout and days off in the schedule, got a win in relief Friday and will work out of Detroit’s bullpen until the club returns from a West Coast trip. “He will pitch out of the ‘pen until we get back from the road trip (April 14),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was fine with it, very professional about it.” He warmed up when play resumed in the fourth inning following a 34-minute rain delay and pitched three scoreless, one-hit innings to pick up the victory in Detroit’s 10-4 win over Baltimore. Smyly has returned to the rotation after pitching one season as a reliever.

SS Andrew Romine made his Detroit debut Friday at shortstop and collected his first hit with the Tigers when he bunted for a single in the fourth inning. Romine was in the lineup for his left-handed bat and also to give veteran SS Alex Gonzalez a second straight day off following Thursday’s rainout, when Romine was also in the lineup. Romine batted after rookie 3B Nick Castellanos led off the fourth with a single and laid down a bunt to the left of the pitcher’s mound and beat it out for a base hit.

LHP Mike Belfiore was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Thursday and optioned to Detroit’s Triple-A Toledo farm club. Belfiore, 25, a former No. 1 draft choice, pitched in one game for Baltimore last season but in Triple-A was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings. He was Arizona’s No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.

1B Miguel Cabrera became the seventh-fastest player to 2,000 hits Friday with three singles plus a two-run home run and was only the ninth player in major league history to make that milestone while still just 30 years old. “After I finish my career, sometime down the road, God willing, I’ll look back at it,” Cabrera said. “But right now I have a job to do tomorrow. That’s the only way I can stay focused. I’ve got to do my job. Writing about it, that’s your job.” “He’s pretty amazing,” new Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “I’ve just been with him a short while and I‘m already running out of superlatives. To have that many hits at his age is pretty special.” Cabrera signed an eight-year contract extension with Detroit prior to the season.

DH Victor Martinez stole second base Friday, something he is not known for. Martinez had not stolen a base since July 1, 2011, against San Francisco. It was only the fifth steal of his career.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was foiled by a rain delay in his bid for his first victory of the season. Sanchez fell three outs shy of a possible win when manager Brad Ausmus didn’t send him out for the fifth after a 34-minute rain delay and a long four-run fourth inning by Detroit. Sanchez had given up two runs on two hits and held a 3-2 lead when play was stopped with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the fourth. Detroit scored four runs on a pair of home runs when play resumed but LHP Drew Smyly was warming up from the time play resumed. “He was going to pitch (the fifth),” Ausmus said, “but due to the length of the inning and then they changed pitchers, I felt like I didn’t want to take the chance.” Sanchez missed time late in spring training with shoulder soreness and had not pitched against major league hitters since mid-March. Sanchez threw 69 pitches in his first start of the season. “I‘m sure he wanted to go back out there, but I was thinking more long term,” Ausmus said.