#Echo Trending HP
April 13, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Miguel Cabrera was 0-for-4 Friday night and is 1-for 12 during the Tigers’ trip to the West Coast. The slump followed a 7-for-16 start.

OF Torii Hunter missed his third start with a sore right knee. Hunter has three homers and seven RBIs in six games.

LF Rajai Davis stole second and third after getting the Tigers’ only hit of the game in the sixth inning. Davis has five steals on the season while the Tigers have nine as a team. Davis’ hit extended his hitting streak to five straight games.

RHP Rick Porcello, who was the target of trade interest by the Padres during the winter of 2012-13, allowed five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings at Petco Park on Friday night. Porcello didn’t issue a walk, marking the 31st time in his last 34 starts that he walked two or fewer hitters in a start.

