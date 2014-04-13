RF TorII Hunter is 13-for-42 lifetime against the Padres with five home runs and 12 RBIs in just 10 games. Hunter started Saturday after missing Friday night’s series opener with a sore knee.

RHP Justin Verlander’s .917 winning percentage in interleague play (22-2) is the highest among all active pitchers.

CF Rajai Davis was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored Saturday night after being the lone Tiger to get a hit off Padres RHP Andrew Cashner on Friday night. Davis is tied for the American League lead with five steals.