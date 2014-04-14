LHP Ian Krol gave up his first run of the season on Xavier Nady’s pinch-hit homer in the seventh. Krol struck out five in the first 3 2/3 innings he worked prior to Sunday.

RF Torii Hunter played Saturday and Sunday after missing two games with a sore left knee. He went a combined 3-for-8 with a walk, a double, a run and a RBI.

LF Rajai Davis gave the Tigers a scare Sunday afternoon. After taking an awkward swing in the third inning, he grabbed his right hamstring and went down to a knee just outside the batter’s box. The Tigers trainer and manager Brad Ausmus rushed to the plate. Davis stayed in the game -- and beat out an infield hit two pitches later.

RHP Max Scherzer suffered just his fourth loss in his last 35 games dating back to Sept. 23, 2012. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in five innings Sunday at San Diego. Scherzer went 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 2013 en route to winning the American League Cy Young Award. His 10 strikeouts Sunday were the most by a Tigers starter who was limited to five innings or fewer since such data began being tracked.