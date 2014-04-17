C Alex Avila was dropped to the No. 7 spot in the batting order from the No. 6 slot against Cleveland on Wednesday. Avila, who is hitting .192, showed signs of coming out of his slump by getting two hits and drawing a walk. He had a double in the ninth inning but was left stranded at third as the potential tying run. “He’s a much better hitter than he’s shown so far, but his defense and game-calling have been outstanding,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’ll get hot with the bat and we’re hoping it’s sooner rather than later.”

LHP Drew Smyly had his scheduled start on Wednesday pushed back to Friday against the Los Angeles Angels because of Tuesday’s postponement, which forced manager Brad Ausmus to juggle the rotation. Smyly, the team’s fifth starter, has not made a start because of the inordinate number of days off and postponements. The Tigers dealt RHP Doug Fister during the offseason in large part to move Smyly out of the bullpen after his stint as a setup man and long reliever last season. Smyly has been sharp in two relief appearances, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing only two hits.

3B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 on Wednesday but drove in both of Detroit’s runs. He had a run-scoring groundout in the first and an RBI single in the eighth. Manager Brad Ausmus has batted Cabrera in the cleanup spot three times this season but moved him up to the No. 3 spot against Cleveland. “I like the idea of our best hitter coming up in the first inning,” Ausmus said.

RHP Justin Verlander looks for his fourth consecutive quality start during Thursday’s matinee against Cleveland. Verlander has given up two earned runs in each of his starts this season, including a seven-inning stint at San Diego on April 12 in which he notched his first victory. He collected a season-high eight strikeouts during that outing. Verlander had his best success against the Indians last season, notching three of his 13 victories in five starts, with a 3.38 ERA.

RHP Anibal Sanchez had an early bout with wildness against Cleveland on Wednesday, leading to his early departure. Sanchez, who threw 104 pitches, walked the first three batters he faced and four in all during a five-inning stint. He also gave up a two-run triple to Indians C Yan Gomes in the second but bounced back with eight strikeouts from that point. Sanchez said the cold weather affected his ability to grip the ball and get warmed up in the first inning.

RHP Rick Porcello had his scheduled start on Friday pushed back to Sunday, a by-product of Tuesday’s postponement. LHP Drew Smyly, who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will get his first start of the season on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t want to alter the normal schedule of RHP Max Scherzer, Saturday’s starter. That means Porcello will go into his next start on eight days’ rest. He surrendered five runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last outing, April 11 at San Diego.