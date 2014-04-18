RHP Al Alburquerque has displayed unusually sharp control in his early outings. He issued his first walk this season on Thursday in his eighth relief appearance. Last season, he walked 34 batters in 49 innings, and in his two previous seasons, he allowed 37 walks in 56 2/3 innings. “He’s probably been our most consistent guy out of the pen,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Drew Smyly’s long wait to rejoin the rotation ends on Friday. The third-year left-hander will start the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Smyly started 18 games as a rookie in 2012 but was shifted to the bullpen last season after he lost a spring training battle with righty Rick Porcello for the No. 5 rotation spot.

1B Miguel Cabrera is showing signs of getting out of his early-season slump. He had two hits and scored a run on Thursday to raise his average to .250. He also drove a pitch into the right-centerfield gap that Cleveland CF Michael Bourn chased down. “That’s indicative of the type of hitter Miggy is,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Unfortunately, they had one of the faster players in the major leagues to run it down but it was a real nice swing.”

RHP Justin Verlander notched his second win of the season on Thursday despite only lasting five innings. He threw 113 pitches while allowing three unearned runs, six hits and four walks. The Cleveland hitters fouled pitches off to extend at-bats and spike Verlander’s pitch count, though he could have lasted another inning if 3B Nick Castellanos hadn’t extended the fifth by committing a two-out error.

RHP Evan Reed remains under investigation by the Detroit Police regarding an alleged sexual assault last month. He has not spoken to the media about the allegations but his attorneys issued a statement on Thursday, indicating that Reed gave a voluntary statement to investigators in late March. Reed, who has not been disciplined by the team during the investigation, has not given up a run in four appearances this season.

2B Ian Kinsler had four RBIs in Detroit’s 7-5 win over Cleveland on Thursday. Kinsler blasted his second homer of the season on a 3-1 fastball against Indians starter Danny Salazar. He also had a run-scoring single and a stolen base, but committed a blunder by easily getting caught trying to steal third with one out in the sixth. Kinsler now has eight RBIs from the leadoff spot.

RHP Joba Chamberlain has thrown 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his last three appearances with five strikeouts. Chamberlain got four outs in Thursday’s 7-5 victory over Cleveland, including an inning-ending strikeout of C Yan Gomes with a runner on base. Chamberlain’s velocity has also been impressive, as his slider has shown renewed bite. “There are times when his slider looks like the old slider he threw when he first came up with the Yankees,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He threw one (Wednesday) that was 89 miles an hour. That’s a hard slider.”