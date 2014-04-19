LHP Drew Smyly made his first start of the season Friday, officially marking his return to the rotation for the first time since 2012. Smyly pitched out of the bullpen last year and early this season due to days off and weather postponements that allowed Detroit to go with four starters. His longest relief outing this year was three innings, which he equaled Friday in his first start. Smyly was erratic with his fastball and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks. “You can’t really blame Smyly,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was his first start in three weeks. You have to cut him some slack.”

RHP Luke Putkonen was pummeled for seven runs in two innings Friday night. His fastball velocity was down from what it was last season, playing mostly at 91-92 mph Friday night as opposed to the 94-96 it was for much of 2013. Putkonen served up a fastball that 1B Albert Pujols slammed for a three-run home run in the sixth inning. He gave up four runs in the fourth, including a two-run home run.

C Bryan Holaday is likely to start Saturday to give C Alex Avila a day off following a night game. “He may play a couple of games coming up,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “because of the number of left-handers we’re facing.”

OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday to make room for RHP Justin Miller on Detroit’s roster. “We’re sending him down to the minors,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “to get him regular at-bats. This is for his own sake, really.” Collins, 23, appeared in seven games with the Tigers, going 2-for-14 (.143). Collins’ prospects for playing time over the next week were dim with Detroit supposed to face left-handed starters in five of the next six games.

3B Don Kelly got a start at third base Friday because manager Brad Ausmus figured he wouldn’t get a chance to for most of the next week with Detroit facing a slew of left-handed starters. The left-handed utility player was penciled in for rookie 3B Nick Castellanos. “I wanted to get him in there versus (RHP Jered) Weaver because we’re facing something like five left-handers in the next six games.”

RHP Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, giving Detroit eight relief pitchers and thinning its bench to three players. “I don’t want to say we’re short (on relievers),” said manager Brad Ausmus, who has gotten just five innings from his starters the last two days, “because most everybody is available. But there are guys I would prefer not to use.” Miller pitched two innings Friday night for Detroit, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out a batter. The Tigers got just three innings from their Friday starter, Drew Smyly, making his first start of the season and whose longest outing had been three innings in relief. Miller, 26, pitched in four games for the Mud Hens, logging pitched in four games for the Mud Hens, logging 4 2/3 innings and allowing three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

2B Ian Kinsler had a three-hit game Friday night, singling his last three times up. Kinsler is off to a .351 start with Detroit and has eight multi-hit games in his 13 games, second most in club history that early in a season. RF Torii Hunter had nine multi-hit games in his first 13 a year ago.