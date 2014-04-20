3B Nick Castellanos has done a good job of making adjustments at the plate this season and Saturday was another example. Castellanos is seeing a good mix of fastballs and breaking balls and offspeed pitches. For a rookie, he has done a good job of picking up on what pitchers are trying to do to him. LHP C.J. Wilson of Los Angeles fed him a hanging slider with a man on in the second and Castellanos hooked it into the left-field seats for his second home run of the season.

SS Andrew Romine is getting some playing time against the team that traded him to Detroit late in spring training. “He’s moved around well at short,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “And I kind of have a theory, a lot of times when a player faces his old team, he does well.” Romine played Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels and went 1-for-3 with a walk. On Saturday he repeated the performance.

C Bryan Holaday laid down a nice bunt single to set himself up to score Detroit’s fifth run Saturday. “He (the Los Angeles third baseman) was way back there,” said Holaday, who also grounded a single up the middle in the second. “I took a peek after the first pitch and thought it would be a good opportunity to lay down a bunt.” He beat it out for a single, moved to third on two walks and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by 2B Ian Kinsler. Holaday was giving C Alex Avila a day off and figures to start again soon with the Tigers facing a string of southpaws.

RHP Max Scherzer got his first win of the season Saturday in his fourth start. “My wins and losses don’t mean anything to me,” Scherzer said after squaring his record at 1-1. He gave up three hits and one run while striking out nine in seven innings. “The team is all that matters. If we win while I‘m pitching, that’s what we want.”

RHP Joba Chamberlain has gone to relying on his sharp slider but isn’t forgetting his fastball quite yet. Chamberlain threw eight pitches Saturday in the eighth inning and all were strikes. His first three were fastballs that step-laddered from 94 to 96 mph to earn him a strikeout. He closed the inning with a strikeout on an 0-2 slider.

CF Austin Jackson has responded well to hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order. Jackson singled and scored ahead of 3B Nick Castellanos when the rookie hit a home run in the second Saturday. In the third, he lifted a sacrifice fly to right to give Detroit a 3-1 lead. Jackson is hitting .320 and has seven RBI batting fifth and sixth.