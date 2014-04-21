INF Danny Worth had his contract purchased by Detroit on Sunday from its Triple-A Toledo farm club. Worth had a good spring for the Tigers but was on a minor league contract and was squeezed off the roster when Detroit traded for veteran SS Alex Gonzalez, who was released. Worth had only played two games at short for the Mud Hens but was hitting .308 in 14 games. He will start mostly against left-handed pitching initially. “He runs well, plays a lot of position and gives us a lot of options,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Worth did not play Sunday.

SS Andrew Romine, just handed the job of being Detroit’s regular shortstop Sunday, had two stolen bases for the first time in one game in his career. Romine walked and singled twice. A switch-hitter who bats better from the left side, Romine will play short most of the time, getting spelled by INF Danny Worth against some lefties. His alternate at the position, veteran Alex Gonzalez, was released Sunday by Detroit.

1B Miguel Cabrera has been in a slump for most of this April, traditionally one of his better months over the years. Cabrera dropped to .220 after Sunday’s game, in which he took two 3-2 fastballs for strikeouts, grounded into a double play and walked. “I‘m not worried about Miguel Cabrera,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

SS Alex Gonzalez was given his outright release Sunday by Detroit to clear a roster spot for INF Danny Worth, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo. “Alex Gonzalez was one of the elite shortstops in baseball in his prime,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Time takes its toll on everybody.” Gonzalez hit a triple and a walk-off single for Detroit on Opening Day but in nine games was hitting just .167. “We need a little more range at that position,” GM Dave Dombrowski said, “and we just didn’t see it there. We thought it was worth the gamble (when we made the deal). We just didn’t see it getting better.”

2B Ian Kinsler is doing well as a catalyst in the Detroit offense. Kinsler showed again Sunday how he can generate runs when he took off for second on a 3-2 pitch to 3B Miguel Cabrera and wound up scoring when the Los Angeles Angels made three errors on the same play. “Just putting the thought (of stealing bases) in other people’s heads,” Kinsler said, “that can change the course of a game.”

RHP Rick Porcello allowed a first-inning run Sunday but was solid thereafter in turning in a seven-inning start for Detroit. Porcello gave up three straight two-out singles in the first but only two more the next six innings. It was a nice rebound after the Los Angeles Angels had tagged him for 16 runs over his two starts against him last year. “My focus was not on worrying about what happened in the past,” Porcello said. He noted it’s been on-the-job training since he was brought to the majors after one season in the minors. “Learning the game up here has helped,” Porcello said. “I’ve acquired knowledge I wouldn’t have acquired in the minors.”