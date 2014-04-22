C Alex Avila collected his first RBI of the season in his 13th game on a bases-loaded groundout during the second inning on Monday. Avila had gone 36 official at-bats without an RBI. He is batting .175 but manager Brad Ausmus said his ability to call pitches, along with the trust the pitchers have in him, supersedes his hitting woes.

LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) was moved to the 60-day DL on April 21. He went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July.

OF J.D. Martinez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Martinez, who played parts of three seasons with the Houston Astros, was leading the International League with 10 home runs. He walked in a pinch-hitting appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Martinez, a right-handed hitter, will be used to spell LF Rajai Davis and RF Torii Hunter as well as pinch-hit.

RHP Luke Putkonen was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to April 19. Putkonen was rocked in his last outing on Friday, giving up seven runs in two innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Brad Ausmus does not believe Putkonen will be out an extended period. “I first heard about it a few days ago but it actually goes back to spring training,” Ausmus said. “It wouldn’t bother him on all pitches, just certain pitches. (Trainer) Kevin Rand doesn’t think it’s a long-term issue.”

RHP Justin Verlander has given up six earned runs in his four starts, but is coming off his shortest outing this season when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Verlander lasted just five innings against Cleveland on Thursday while throwing 113 pitches but still picked up the win. He has generally been mediocre against the White Sox in his career, posting a 14-12 record with a 4.03 ERA.

RHP Anibal Sanchez fell apart after six strong innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. After giving up just one hit to that point, Sanchez allowed four hits to the next five batters, including three doubles. Sanchez, who struck out five, is still seeking his first victory this season despite a 3.54 ERA.