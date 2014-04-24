LHP Drew Smyly allowed a two-run homer to White Sox 1B Jose Abreu in the first inning on Wednesday, then settled down for a quality outing. Smyly, who got a no-decision in his second start this season, didn’t allow another run while striking out seven. He was in line for the victory until the bullpen gave up four seventh-inning runs.

OF J.D. Martinez received his second consecutive start on Wednesday and had a two-run single in the fourth inning. He came up just shy of a game-tying homer to center in the ninth. Martinez filled in for LF Rajai Davis, who got the night off. Martinez has appeared in all three games since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo and will continue to serve as the No. 4 outfielder.

INF/OF Don Kelly received his fourth start of the season, replacing RF Torii Hunter, who got the night off. Kelly got on base twice, including a single, in four plate appearances. Kelly’s role hasn’t been altered this season despite the change in managers from Jim Leyland to Brad Ausmus. He remains the team’s top utility man, with the ability to fill in at every position but shortstop, catcher and pitcher.

DH Victor Martinez collected his 1,500th career hit on Wednesday with a ninth-inning single. He had two hits in the game to raise his average to .308. Martinez isn’t the power threat that 1B Prince Fielder was the past two seasons, but he has provided adequate protection batting cleanup behind 1B Miguel Cabrera. He has struck out just twice this season.

RHP Joba Chamberlain picked up his first save this season on Tuesday after the Chicago White Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth against LHP Phil Coke. Chamberlain has emerged as the main setup man in front of closer Joe Nathan. He has allowed three runs with 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Manager Brad Ausmus has seen steady progression from the former Yankee since spring training. “Across the board, his pitches have been better,” he said. “His location has been better and he’s attacking the hitters.”