SS Danny Worth received his first start since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo in Thursday’s matinee against the Chicago White Sox. He went 1-for-3 with an infield hit and a walk and scored a run. Worth, who was promoted after SS Alex Gonzalez was released on April 20, will continue to see spot starts while also being used a pinch-runner.

3B Nick Castellanos has been solid defensively, making only one error in 16 appearances. Castellanos, who had two hits and an RBI in Thursday’s win over the White Sox, played left field for Triple-A Toledo last season. He returned to his natural position when 1B Prince Fielder was traded to Texas and Miguel Cabrera moved from third to first. “His comfort level has risen,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s still learning the players in the league and where he should be positioned in particular situations. But as far as the physical skill of fielding grounders, he’s improved quite a bit since the first day of spring training.”

SS Andrew Romine did not start on Thursday but manager Brad Ausmus reiterated that Romine, who is hitting .241 with a .371 on-base percentage, has emerged as the regular shortstop. The only other option is Danny Worth, who has bounced between the big leagues and Triple-A Toledo in recent years. “The way he’s played both offensively and defensively, he’s kind of earned that right now,” Ausmus said. “A straight platoon is tough because you don’t see that many lefties. You don’t want guys sitting too much.”

1B Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs with two singles on Thursday, including a crucial two-run, two-out hit in the seventh. Cabrera has six RBIs in his last three games to raise his average to .250 and RBI total to 13. “I want to say it’s good to see but, c‘mon, we expect it,” RHP Max Scherzer said.

RHP Max Scherzer won his second straight start on Thursday, holding the White Sox to two runs in six innings while striking out 10. He became only the second Tigers pitcher since at least 1914 to record seven strikeouts in his first five starts. Mickey Lolich also achieved that in 1970. Scherzer’s ERA has now dipped to 2.45.

RHP Rick Porcello makes his fourth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Friday night. Porcello’s sinker was in top form in his last start on April 20, when he limited the Los Angeles Angels to one run on five hits in seven innings. He has a 7-6 record with a 3.68 ERA in 19 lifetime starts against the Twins, including a 4-2 mark with a 2.85 ERA in seven starts at Minnesota’s Target Field.