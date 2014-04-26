C Alex Avila left the game Friday in the fifth inning with a left shin contusion. He is considered day-to-day.

3B Nick Castellanos’ 13 RBIs in April are the fourth most by a Tigers rookie in franchise history and the most since Matt Nokes had 14 in 1987.

1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits Friday night and is now batting .313 with 30 doubles, 27 home runs and 103 RBIs in 113 career games against Minnesota.

RF Torii Hunter had three hits, including a pair of doubles, against his former team, the Minnesota Twins, Friday night. He now has four consecutive multi-hit games against the Twins and is 16-for-37 in his last eight games against Minnesota.

LF Rajai Davis had three hits Friday and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games. He also added his ninth RBI and eighth stolen base.

RHP Rick Porcello earned his third win of the season Friday against the Twins and improved to 5-1 in his last seven starts at Target Field. He has a 3.10 ERA over that span.