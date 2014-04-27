C Alex Avila, who left Friday’s game early because of a shin contusion, pinch hit in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday, drawing a walk. He remained in the game at catcher in the bottom half of the inning.

RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Toledo before the game Saturday. Detroit recalled RHP Jose Ortega to take Miller’s spot on the roster. Miller was recalled later Saturday when RHP Anibal Sanchez went on the disabled list.

RF Torii Hunter went 3-for-4 with double on Saturday and has five consecutive multi-hit games against the Twins. Hunter has three hits in both games of the series.

RHP Anibal Sanchez started Saturday and pitched 2 2/3 innings before being removed after 53 pitches because of a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Sanchez had walked only one and had not allowed a hit at the time he left the game. After the game, Sanchez was placed on the disabled list because of what was called a laceration on the middle finger of his right hand.