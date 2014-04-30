C Alex Avila was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of lower back spasms, though he was available to pinch hit. It gave a rare start to C Bryan Holaday. Before Tuesday, Holaday appeared in only 29 games with 15 career starts -- all with Detroit -- but he got the opportunity against LHP Jose Quintana. However, Avila will get another day of rest Wednesday and combined with Thursday’s off day, he should be back in the lineup Friday.

1B Miguel Cabrera singled in the first inning to tie Travis Fryman for 22nd in franchise history with 1,176 hits. Cabrera, a career .320 hitter, has had a slow start to the season. Through the Tigers’ first 21 games, Cabrera is hitting .259 with only two home runs. The Tigers’ run differential of plus-four is tied for fifth best in the American League, and the offense should only get better as Cabrera heats up. It helps Detroit that Victor Martinez and Torii Hunter have been hitting well behind Cabrera.

DH Victor Martinez has struck out only three times in 84 plate appearances this season. He currently ranks as the toughest player to strike out in the American League, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus lauded his designated hitter. Ausmus said his ability to avoid striking out is “amazing.” Martinez has never struck out more than 78 times in one season. “He does not give a pitch away,” Ausmus said. “His focus is there every single pitch.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on his right middle finger) is progressing as he heals from a blister that exposed the skin. Sanchez, who has been on the disabled list since April 27, will throw Wednesday to test his finger. Manager Brad Ausmus said his finger looks good and now he must “build up the skin on the end of that finger where it can take the friction of a baseball coming off of it again.” Sanchez is 0-2 with a 3.13 ERA in five starts this season.