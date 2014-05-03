LHP Drew Smyly will make his third start Saturday after beginning the year in the bullpen. Smyly got a no-decision in his previous start, April 23, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings against the White Sox, striking out seven and walking one.

LHP Mike Belfiore, who the Tigers claimed earlier this year off waivers from the Orioles, was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Joel Hanrahan, who was signed Friday. Belfiore was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games, one start, with the Mud Hens. Belfiore, 25, has made one major league appearance last season with the Orioles, giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

RF Torii Hunter stroked two singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games. That’s his longest streak since an 11-game streak from May 18-June 2, 2013.

RHP Rick Porcello had not faced the Royals since 2012, but was dominant in a Friday night 8-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium. Porcello did not allow a base runner after DH Billy Butler led off the fourth with a home run, retiring his final 12 batters. Porcello, who struck out six and walked none, won his third straight start and lowered his ERA to 3.66.

RHP Joel Hanrahan, who had reconstructive elbow surgery last May while with the Red Sox, has signed a one-year contract with the Tigers. He has a 22-18 record with 100 saves in 362 appearances in the majors. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June, but will continue rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He could serve as the setup for RHP Joe Nathan when he is healthy.