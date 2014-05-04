FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
May 4, 2014

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Luke Putkonen, who went on the disabled list April 19 with elbow inflammation, threw a bullpen Friday and will throw another bullpen session Sunday. “We’ll see how he feels after that,” Tigers coach Brad Ausmus said. If all goes well, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment next week.

RHP Robbie Ray threw a scoreless inning Friday for Triple-A Toledo as a final tune-up at Syracuse before a Tuesday start against the Astros in his big league debut. Ray is 3-2 with a 1.53 ERA with the Mud Hens. He was acquired from the Nationals on Dec. 2 in the trade of RHP Doug Fister.

RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a three-run homer in the ninth. It was his 32nd home run against the Royals. Hunter is 17-for-44 in the streak.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, who went on the disabled list Sunday with a right middle finger laceration, threw Friday. “The finger looks a lot better,” Tigers coach Brad Ausmus said. “It’s just a matter of the skin growing back up at the top. He’s still covering it when he plays catch. He’ll have to rebuild the callus slowly, but I don’t know if he necessarily has to have it to pitch.”

