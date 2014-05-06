RHP Luke Putkonen will throw an inning for Class-A West Michigan on Wednesday. Putkonen, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 19 with right elbow inflammation, will begin a rehab stint with another affiliate if his Wednesday outing goes well. Putkonen appeared in only two games before heading to the DL.

LHP Robbie Ray grudgingly admits he might have some butterflies when he makes his major league debut on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

1B Miguel Cabrera saw his 10-game hitting streak ended on Monday as he went 0-for-4. Cabrera had runners on base in three of those at-bats but was retired on two grounders and a strikeout by Astros starter Jarred Cosart. His batting average dropped to .270.

RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles against Houston on Monday. He is batting .415 with eight runs scored, five doubles, a homer and nine RBIs during the streak. Hunter, who was in No. 2 spot in the order against the Astros, has raised his season average to .327.

DH Victor Martinez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer in the eighth inning on Monday. Martinez is driving the ball with more power this season, as he has already gone deep five times after hitting 14 home runs last season. He struck out looking in the first inning against Houston starter Jarred Cosart, the first time Martinez fanned on a called strike since May 21, 2013, when Cleveland’s Matt Albers, now with the Astros, got him. The streak lasted 154 games and 579 at-bats.

RHP Max Scherzer won his fourth consecutive start on Monday, pitching eight scoreless innings in the 2-0 win over the Astros. Scherzer struck out nine and has now struck out seven or more batters in each of his first seven starts. Only three other American League pitchers have recorded longer streaks to start a season.