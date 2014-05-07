OF J.D. Martinez made his fifth start of the season on Tuesday against his former team, the Houston Astros. He went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a single. Martinez, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo on April 21, is hitting .273 while filling in for all three starting outfielders.

LHP Robbie Ray won his major-league debut on Tuesday, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. He escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the first inning and retired 10 batters at one point. Ray filled in for injured RHP Anibal Sanchez, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a right middle finger laceration. Ray will start again on Sunday unless Sanchez makes a quick recovery.

1B Miguel Cabrera piled up four hits and drove in four runs in Detroit‘s 11-4 win over Houston on Tuesday. Cabrera, who hit his third homer of the season in the first inning, is now batting .293 after struggling through the first month of the season. He has 34 career games with four or more hits.

RHP Rick Porcello will go for his fourth consecutive victory in as many starts when he faces the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Porcello was sharp in Kansas City on Friday, allowing two runs in seven innings while striking out six without a walk. He has started once against the Astros in his career, a no-decision last May 2 when gave up three runs in seven innings and struck out seven.