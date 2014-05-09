3B Nick Castellanos hit an RBI double in Thursday’s loss to Houston. Castellanos is batting .237, but he has 19 RBIs, tied with DH Victor Martinez for second on the team behind 1B Miguel Cabrera (25). He has also been steady with the glove, making just one error in 26 games.

LHP Drew Smyly took the loss Thursday, allowing three fifth-inning runs after cruising through the first four innings. He was removed with two on and one out in the sixth. He gave a solo home run to Astros rookie RF George Springer, the third time in his four starts that Smyly allowed a long ball. Smyly, who threw 96 pitches, saw his ERA rise to 2.96. It was a disappointing performance considering he threw seven shutout innings in Kansas City in his previous start.

RHP Luke Putkonen threw an inning of scoreless relief during a rehab outing with Class A West Michigan on Wednesday. The long reliever is on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He will continue his rehab with Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

1B Victor Martinez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with three hits Thursday, including his seventh home run of the season. Martinez hit an 0-2 pitch over the fence for the second time in as many games. He is batting .405 during the streak, raising his season average to .333. “Victor’s remarkable in his own right,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I’ve never come across a hitter like Victor.”

RHP Justin Verlander hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season. He will try to keep that streak alive when he faces Minnesota on Friday. Verlander has won four of his last five starts, including a May 4 outing at Kansas City in which he allowed three runs in seven innings. Verlander, who has struck out seven or more batters in four of his past five games, is 14-7 all-time against the Twins with a 3.12 ERA.