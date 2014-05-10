DH Victor Martinez went 0-for-4 against Minnesota on Friday, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. He hit into a crucial double-play in the fourth, when the Tigers hit three singles but didn’t score. His average dropped to .322.

RHP Justin Verlander gave up two runs in seven innings to Minnesota but took the loss, his first in his last 10 decisions against the Twins. He pitched six scoreless innings before Twins C Kurt Suzuki smacked a bases-loaded single in the seventh. “It’s tough to hold a team to zeroes forever,” manager Brad Ausmus said. He had won four of his previous five starts.

RHP Anibal Sanchez threw a bullpen session on Friday as he continues to work his way back from a right middle finger laceration that forced him to the 15-day disabled list on April 27. It’s uncertain whether Sanchez would throw a simulated game or make a rehab start before he comes off the DL. With the way the rotation sets up, Sanchez won’t be needed until next weekend in Boston. Rookie LHP Robbie Ray, who won his major-league debut against Houston on Tuesday, will start in Sanchez’s usual spot on Sunday.

RHP Max Scherzer brings a streak of 14 shutout innings into his start against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Scherzer leads the American League with a 1.72 ERA and has allowed just three earned runs in 29 innings at Comerica Park. He has struck out at least seven batters in all seven of his starts, the first Detroit pitcher to do that at the start of a season in franchise history. He’s 6-2 with a 4.42 ERA against the Twins in 12 career starts.

CF Austin Jackson had three hits and scored Detroit’s lone run on Friday. It was Jackson’s seventh multi-hit and second three-hit game this season. He also stole his fifth base this season while raising his season average to .305.