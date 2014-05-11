LF Andy Dirks has begun light baseball activities as he continues his recovery from lower back surgery in March. Dirks threw for the first time on Thursday and is taking light swings, though he has yet to face live pitching. Dirks, who was expected to platoon with Rajai Davis this season, could return in June.

RHP Luke Putkonen threw two innings in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He gave up one runs on two hits. Putkonen has been sidelined since April 19 with right elbow inflammation. He will pitch at least one more inning for Toledo on Tuesday before he returns to the Tigers.

LHP Robbie Ray makes his second career start when he faces Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Ray won his debut on Tuesday against Houston, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. Ray, who is filling in for the injured Anibal Sanchez, displayed what manager Brad Ausmus calls a “sneaky fastball” but needs to improve his command on off-speed pitches. He is likely to return to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday, regardless of how he fares.

1B Miguel Cabrera smacked his fifth homer, a three-run, opposite-field shot, against Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson on Saturday. He was hit on the palm of his right hand by a pitch from reliever Michael Tonkin in the seventh but remained in the game and turned a 3-6-3 double play in the ninth. He now has 28 RBIs this season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Tuesday in Baltimore. Sanchez, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a laceration on right middle finger, threw a bullpen session on Friday. He is expected to be activated and return to the rotation in Boston on May 18.

RHP Max Scherzer notched his fifth victory on Saturday, though he struggled with his command during his six-inning stint. He saw his streak of 16 shutout innings end in the third on Brian Dozier’s three-run homer off an 0-2 pitch. He also allowed a season-high four walks and struck out a season-low six, halting his franchise-record streak of at least seven strikeouts through his first seven starts.