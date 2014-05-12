LHP Robbie Ray took a hard-luck no-decision against Minnesota on Sunday in his second career start. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed only four hits but the bullpen couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead. Ray won his debut on Tuesday against Houston, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. He will likely return to Triple-A Toledo with Anibal Sanchez expected to come off the disabled list this weekend.

INF/OF Don Kelly started at third base on Sunday after starting in left field the previous game. He was 0-for-3. Kelly’s versatility has impressed manager Brad Ausmus and he’s also been solid at the plate, batting .324. “Regardless of what time of day it is or what part of the game you need Don Kelly, he’s always ready,” Ausmus said. “To sit for seven or eight innings or sit for four or five days and then be called upon to perform can be difficult.”

2B Ian Kinsler had a double and solo homer on Sunday while raising his average to .307. The homer was his third of the season. Kinsler’s 23 runs scored lead the team and he’s also been reliable in the field, making just one error in 33 games.

RHP Rick Porcello will be seeking his first career victory at Baltimore’s Camden Yards in his start on Monday night. Porcello is 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA at the Orioles’ home park and 2-5 overall with a 4.62 ERA in eight career starts against them. However, one of those wins came this season in Porcello’s first start, as he held them to one run in 6 2/3 innings on April 5. Porcello, who held Houston to two runs in 6 2/3 innings on May 7 in his most recent outing, has won his last four starts.

RHP Joba Chamberlain took the loss on Sunday, allowing three runs in the eighth inning. He had allowed just two runs in his previous 13 outings. All of the runs scored with two out. “I blew it,” he said. “There’s no getting around it.”