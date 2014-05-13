1B Miguel Cabrera has always hit well against the Orioles, and he did so again on Monday night. He finished with one RBI on a game-tying single to center in the fourth and now has 48 RBIs in 49 games.

2B Ian Kinsler reached on three of his four plate appearances Monday night and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a two-run homer in the eighth. He also sparked a two-run rally in the fourth by drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second and moving to third on a fly out. “I was able to turn on it and (hit a homer),” Kinsler said of his two-run homer.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (blister) appears on course to come off of the 15-day disabled list Sunday and start against the Red Sox. Sanchez and manager Brad Ausmus appeared hopeful of that before Monday’s game and will know more in the next day or two.

RHP Rick Porcello left the game after six innings with tightness in his side, but both he and manager Brad Ausmus said it’s not a major issue.

CF Austin Jackson’s nine-game hitting streak ended Monday night. He went 0-for-3 but his sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave Detroit the lead for good at 2-1.