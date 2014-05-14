LHP Drew Smyly gave up just one run in six innings but got a no-decision in Tuesday’s win. He has allowed only that one run in 14 career innings against the Orioles.

RHP Justin Miller threw two shutout innings to earn his first major league victory Tuesday. He blanked the Orioles in the seventh and eighth innings to keep the score close and give the Tigers a chance to rally in the ninth.

DH Miguel Cabrera, who hit the game-winning three-run homer in the ninth inning off Orioles RHP Tommy Hunter, extended his hitting streak to five games. Cabrera has a .412 average (7-for-17) with two homers and eight RBIs during that stretch. “Any game we can get on the road is very important,” Cabrera said. “We’ve got to keep doing it.”

1B Victor Martinez’s home run in the ninth came on the next pitch after DH Miguel Cabrera’s three-run blast, which gave Detroit the lead. Martinez now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games with six homers and 16 RBIs during that time. “Obviously in this lineup, Miggy and Victor are the guys we want to come up in a run-scoring situation, and it worked out perfectly tonight,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) will come off the disabled list to start Sunday against Boston. He threw Monday and felt fine Tuesday.

RHP Rick Porcello (tightness in side) had no lingering problems from the issue that prompted manager Brad Ausmus to pull him after six innings Monday night. Porcello should be ready to make his next scheduled start, Saturday in Boston.