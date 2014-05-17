RHP Luke Putkonen (elbow) was recalled from his rehab assignment and was put back on the disabled list. He has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews, the Tommy John specialist, next week. “I spoke to him [Thursday], and he said there’s like a clunkiness in his elbow,” manager Brad Ausmus said before Friday night’s game. “It’s tough to get anything out of Luke, so to say he’s hurting is even tougher. It’s certainly concerning when Luke tells you something doesn’t feel right, because he’s usually pretty stoic.”

1B Miguel Cabrera, on fire coming in and 12-for-23 lifetime against Boston’s Jon Lester, was 0-for-2 against Lester on Friday but then ripped a single off the left-field wall in the eighth inning. He is hitting .360 (31-for-86) with 28 RBIs in his last 21 games.

RF Torii Hunter continued his strong hitting against the Red Sox with two hits and an RBI on Friday night. In 101 career regular-season games against the Red Sox, Hunter is hitting .321. He also returned to the scene of his famous flip over the fence and into the bullpen chasing David Ortiz’s grand slam in Game 2 of last year’s ALCS. “It’s the past. You don’t dwell on the past,” Hunter said. “When I go out there, I won’t even think about that.”

RHP Joe Nathan worked a perfect ninth inning to record his ninth save in his last nine chances, his 11th of the season. He has not allowed a run over his last 10 innings.

RHP Max Scherzer, who turned down a $144 million contract extension offer from the Tigers in March, faced the minimum nine hitters over the first three innings before the rains came on Friday night. He had struck out the last four, five overall, and walked one before the delay. Then, he returned to the mound for the fourth inning and lasted until he gave up a leadoff single in the seventh. He gave up three hits and struck out seven in winning his sixth straight. He came in 2-4 lifetime against the Red Sox in the regular season but turned in his fourth scoreless outing of the season.

RHP Rick Porcello goes for his sixth win, his seventh of the season, at Fenway Park on Saturday night but faces two obstacles in getting to 7-1. One is that he left his last start with tightness on the left side. The other is that he is 1-3 with a 10.42 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox -- 1-1 with a 10.03 ERA in three starts at Fenway. His only loss this season came way back at San Diego on April 11.

RHP Joba Chamberlain, a former Yankee who has had his moments with the Red Sox in recent years, was greeted by boos when he entered the game in the eighth inning. He worked a perfect eighth inning.