1B Miguel Cabrera continued his torrid May with his seventh home run of the season, an RBI single and ninth-inning doubles on Saturday night. He is batting .374 with six homers and 30 RBIs in his last 22 games. His homer was a Fenway cheapie around the Pesky Pole, but that made up for the single he almost put through the Green Monster the previous night. Cabrera has hit in eight straight games, at a .400 clip.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in Saturday’s win. It was his 102nd career game at Fenway Park, where he is hitting .319 lifetime -- the second-best batting average among major-leaguers with at least 200 at-bats at Fenway.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-5 on Saturday but easily could have had four hits against one of his old teams. He is hitting .400 in May and has hit in 18 of his last 19 games.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, who started his career with the Red Sox, comes off the disabled list Sunday to pitch against the team that drafted him. Sanchez, a 14-game winner for the Tigers last year, suffered a blister on his right middle finger and has been on the DL since April 27. He was 0-2 with a 3.13 ERA in five starts before getting hurt. This will be his first start against the Red Sox. His one relief appearance against them was forgettable: seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Sanchez, who brings a 62-61 career record into the game, pitched six no-hit innings in beating the Red Sox in Game 1 of last year’s ALCS.

RHP Rick Porcello won his sixth straight and became the majors’ third seven-game winner with eight strong innings against the Red Sox on Saturday night. He came in with a 10.42 ERA in five career starts against Boston, thanks to a Fenway pasting last September, but he allowed a run on six hits over eight innings Saturday. He threw a season-high 110 pitches to go to 7-1.