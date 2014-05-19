RF Torii Hunter loves playing the Red Sox. Hunter went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in a win over Boston on Sunday night, moving his career average against the Red Sox to .320. It was the 13th homer and 64th RBI of his career against Boston to go along with 19 doubles and two triples. Batting second Sunday, Hunter buoyed a top four that went 10-for-19 with five RBIs and five runs.

DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-5 in a win over Boston on Sunday night. His lone hit was a big one, though. Martinez’ two-run homer in the third off RHP Jake Peavy gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead, one they never would relinquish. Martinez has been on a roll through the first half of May, and it is no coincidence Detroit is the hottest team in baseball. The Tigers’ cleanup hitter is batting .375 in 16 games this month, helping the team win 15 of 18 games overall and 11 straight on the road. During his torrid stretch, Martinez has six homers, six doubles and 12 RBIs.

RHP Justin Miller (1-0, 3.48) was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Anibal Sanchez, who was activated from the disabled list and. Miller appeared in seven games out of the Tigers’ bullpen, most recently Tuesday when he tossed two innings of one-hit ball against Baltimore. Miller has a 0.97 WHIP in 10 1/3 innings this season.

RHP Justin Verlander will look to rebound from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound Monday against Cleveland. Verlander (5-2, 3.15 ERA) still earned the fifth win in his past seven starts Wednesday despite allowing a season-high five runs on six hits and three walks against Baltimore. In his last outing against the Indians on April 17, Verlander gave up three runs (all unearned) and six hits in five innings. Verlander has a tough act to follow after RHPs Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello each won a sixth consecutive start in Boston this weekend. Scherzer tossed six shutout innings Friday, and Porcello followed that with an eight-inning, one-run gem Saturday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez’s return from the 15-day disabled list went well. Sidelined since April 27 with a right middle finger laceration, Sanchez allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in five innings Sunday at Boston. He struck out three, walked three (one intentional) and threw only 80 pitches in his sixth start of the season. “We wanted to stop him around 85-ish pitches,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He got us through five (innings). A pretty good first start back off the DL.” Sanchez’s return only bolsters the best rotation in baseball, which owns a majors-best 2.64 ERA and has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 18 of 19 games since April 26.

RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24 against Texas. Manager Brad Ausmus characterized Porcello’s injury as “soreness” and said the trainers don’t even describe it as a strain. “This is probably an overabundance of caution, but I‘m trying to think more long-term,” Ausmus said. “Whether it bothers (Porcello) or not, we would like to get rid of it, so it’s not even a consideration. We don’t want to send him out there every fifth day, and then every day ask how he’s feeling. We would like to completely eliminate this issue altogether.”