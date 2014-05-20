LHP Drew Smyly, Monday’s starting pitcher, was the only member of the Tigers who was in Cleveland Monday morning. Smyly flew to Cleveland from Boston on Sunday ahead of his teammates, who played a Sunday night game in Boston and were then forced to spend the night in Boston due to mechanical problems with their plane. “It was a little weird,” Smyly said. “It was more weird waking up knowing the team wasn’t there. I didn’t know what happened.”

1B Miguel Cabrera was 3-for-5 Monday vs. Cleveland, which is one of his favorite opponents. Cabrera this year is hitting .462 (6-for-13) vs. the Indians, and for his career vs. the Indians, he is hitting .336 with 32 home runs and 104 RBIs in 440 at-bats.

DH Victor Martinez belted a solo home run in the second inning Monday as he continues to torment his former teammates on the Cleveland Indians. Martinez’s career average vs. the Indians is .369, with 20 doubles, six home runs and 40 RBIs in 179 career at-bats vs. Cleveland.

RHP Joe Nathan is tied for third in the American League with 11 saves. Nathan has 352 career saves and needs seven more to pass Troy Percival (358) for eighth place on the all-time list.