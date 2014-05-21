FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Miguel Cabrera doubled in the fourth inning Tuesday. That extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. During his streak, Cabrera is hitting .442 (19-for-43), with four doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs.

OF Torii Hunter gave the Tigers a 1-0 first-inning lead with a mammoth 429-foot home run over the wall in left-centerfield. It was Hunter’s sixth home run of the season and his 18th career home run at Progressive Field. Hunter is tied with teammate 1B Miguel Cabrera for the most home runs at Progressive Field by any active visiting player.

C Victor Martinez, who came into the game having struck out just nine times in 169 plate appearances, struck out twice in four plate appearances Tuesday. Indians RHP Trevor Bauer struck out Martinez in the first inning and RHP Cody Allen struck out Martinez in the ninth inning.

RHP Justin Verlander was both good and bad during his 6-2 loss to Cleveland Tuesday night. Verlander held the Indians scoreless on three hits over his last four innings. But in his first two innings, he gave up five runs on eight hits. “Their whole lineup was really locked in. Those guys hit some easy pitches and some tough ones,” said Verlander.

