May 22, 2014 / 9:09 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Nick Castellanos was 3-for-7, including an RBI double in Wednesday’s game. It’s Castellanos’ first career three-hit game. He had previously had eight two-hit games.

1B Miguel Cabrera was ejected from Wednesday’s game by home plate umpire Tim Timmons for arguing a called strike on a checked swing. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was also ejected.

DH Victor Martinez was 3-for-6 Wednesday, his fourth three-hit game of the season and third this month. Martinez now has 271 career RBIs at Progressive Field, the fifth most in the ballpark’s 20-year history behind Jim Thome (540), Manny Ramirez (436), Travis Hafner (372) and Omar Vizquel (326).

RHP Max Scherzer gave up six runs on eight hits in the first two innings of Wednesday’s game. Scherzer managed to get through seven innings overall, but gave up seven runs on 12 hits. “They came out with a great plan and attacked me pretty good. They whacked me around,” he said.

