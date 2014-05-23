LHP Drew Smyly pitched an inning of relief Thursday but that doesn’t mean he’s coming out of the rotation. Smyly last pitched Monday in Cleveland. His start Saturday was bumped back until next Monday because RHP Rick Porcello was moved back two days and will start in place of Smyly. Porcello had a sore side and Detroit wanted to give him a couple extra days to recuperate in hopes it would not be a long-term issue. Thursday was a day Smyly was scheduled to throw a bullpen anyway.

RHP Luke Putkonen rejoined the Tigers on Thursday following an examination of his sore right elbow by Dr. James Andrews. “He had an MRI,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “and it was the same diagnosis. There’s something that’s causing inflammation. He will continue treatment and medication.” Putkonen said his return to throwing remains on hold but at least he won’t have to go through Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

LHP Robbie Ray had control issues Thursday in a spot start for RHP Rick Porcello, pushed back two days to give extra rest to a sore right side. Ray threw nearly as many balls (40) as strikes (43) in his outing, following which he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo and replaced by a fresh bullpen arm, RHP Corey Knebel. Ray had allowed just one run in two starts as the substitute for injured RHP Anibal Sanchez but his inability to command either his fastball or curve meant he had to throw too many pitches in the middle of the strike zone, and they were hittable.

RHP Corey Knebel, drafted last June by Detroit out of the University of Texas, was brought up Detroit on Thursday and will be available to pitch Friday against Texas. “Knebel’s able to go multiple innings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Knebel was recently promoted from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo. How long he remains with the Tigers is a function of many factors. “I can’t foresee the future,” Ausmus said. “A lot of it depends on how he pitches, and how much work he gets. I can’t really say with certainty how long he’ll be here.” Knebel features a fastball that runs to 97 mph and three other quality pitches.

LF Don Kelly started in place of LF Rajai Davis on Thursday. Manager Brad Ausmus has been using Kelly primarily as a sub in center and left since the arrival of OF J.D. Martinez. He hit the ball hard four times Thursday but had only a single to show for it.

2B Ian Kinsler admits he wasn’t comfortable with being asked to mentor young players when he was with Texas. “It wasn’t that I wasn’t comfortable with it,” Kinsler said. “It just subtracted away from the game -- from my preparation.” “You guys are talking about leadership,” Texas manager Ron Washington said before the Rangers faced their ex-teammate for the first time since trading him to Detroit this winter. “You’re never in the clubhouse, you don’t know what leadership is. I saw him do a lot of things in the clubhouse.” “I‘m not good at following a guy around and telling him what time to get to the field or how to prepare for a game,” Kinsler said. “I think they should figure that out on their own. But as far as the game, I love to lead on the field.”