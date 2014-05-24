SS Danny Worth might see occasional action as a bullpen-saving relief pitcher in the wake of his scoreless inning of relief Thursday against Texas. “We talked to him (Friday) about throwing a bullpen once every 10-14 days,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’d only use him to save bullpen arms. He’s an infielder. He’ll stay an infielder.” Worth pitched during his schoolboy days and went with a knuckler when he couldn’t master a changeup. He throws it playing catch and bedevils his teammates with the pitch.

SS Andrew Romine got his first major league home run Friday night, a solo shot that curved just inside the foul pole in right field. Romine and his girlfriend share what they call an “I Love Me” room, where they put their sports momentoes. She was a standout soccer player at Denver. “The ball is going right up on the wall,” Romine said. “I saw it was curving. I was saying, ‘That ball has to stay fair. If it doesn‘t, I don’t know what else I have to do to get a hit.'” “He’s been scuffling a little bit,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Romine, 0-for-22 at the time of the home run. “Hopefully that helped him get back on track.”

3B Francisco Martinez was removed from Detroit’s 40-man roster Friday to make room for RHP Corey Knebel, whose contract was purchased by the Tigers. Martinez was outrighted to Double-A Erie, where he was hitting .228 in 37 games. Martinez was originally signed by Detroit but traded to Seattle. The Tigers got him back from the Mariners last year.

LHP Ian Krol gave up a leadoff walk followed by a single to left in the ninth inning Friday night but still survived to finish the game. Krol now has not allowed a run in his last 11 outings, spanning 9 2/3 innings. He’s grabbed the job as manager Brad Ausmus’ late-inning lefty.

RHP Corey Knebel was just a couple weeks away from being drafted by Detroit one year ago. Friday he walked into the clubhouse as a member of the Tigers. If LHP Ian Krol had gotten the first two Texas batters out in the ninth, manager Brad Ausmus said he would have brought Knebel in to get the final out. Detroit drafted Knebel out of Texas in the Competitive Balance round immediately following the first round. Knebel was sent to Class A West Michigan, had an impressive pro debut and pitched in the Arizona Fall League. He opened this season with Double-A Erie and was promoted to Triple-A Toledo, where he had pitched for a week before being brought up to the Tigers. Knebel has a good fastball, an excellent curve and a decent changeup. “Obviously you don’t want to throw him into a burning fire if you can avoid it,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “My college coach (pitching coach Skip Johnson) taught me to fear no man, fear no batter,” Knebel said. “There’s a lot of stuff happening here -- and I‘m part of it.”

1B Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double Friday night, giving him 42 for the season and tying him for the major league lead. “His whole approach was to the opposite field,” manager Ron Washington of Texas said of Cabrera’s RBI double to right in the third inning, which put Detroit ahead for good at 3-2.

2B Ian Kinsler doubled three times Friday night, the second time in his career he has done so. Kinsler is 4-for-7, all doubles, against his former team, Texas. “I haven’t noticed anything different about him (playing against old teammates),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s doing everything the same. He’s a veteran.” Having played against Kinsler before, Ausmus said the only thing he’s noticed different is “he’s actually funnier than I thought. He looks so serious when he’s playing.”