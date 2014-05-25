SS Danny Worth made his second relief appearance in three games Saturday, pitching an inning and giving up his first run as a pitcher. “I don’t want to turn it into a sideshow with a position player pitching, but we’ve got to do something to rest some of the arms in the bullpen,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Corey Knebel made his major league debut Saturday, one day after being brought up from the minors. Knebel showed promise with a good fastball (95 mph) and a very sharp curve, but he is slow to the plate, which Texas picked up on quickly and sent SS Elvis Andrus to second for his 12th stolen base. 1B Mitch Moreland then doubled him home.

1B Miguel Cabrera is known for the enjoyment he gets just from playing baseball and his new manager, Brad Ausmus, is seeing it firsthand. “He has a lot of fun on defense and on the bases, but he’s pretty serious once he steps into the batter’s box,” Ausmus said.

RHP Max Scherzer will get an extra day of rest before his next start, separating him from RHP Justin Verlander in the Detroit rotation. The two have been working back-to-back, but manager Brad Ausmus wants to have a different style of pitcher between the two and is inserting LHP Drew Smyly.

RHP Rick Porcello breezed through three innings Saturday but ran into big trouble in the fourth. “His stuff was pretty good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He started out pretty well but he left a couple of pitches up and they tallywhacked him.”

RHP Joel Hanrahan, recently signed to a $1-million contract by Detroit, is back to throwing off a mound at the Tigers’ spring complex in Lakeland, Fla. “He’s thrown off the mound a couple times,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Just briefly and mostly fastballs. He’s still building arm strength.” He is not expected to be ready to pitch out of Detroit’s bullpen until mid-June or later.