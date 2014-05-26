SS Andrew Romine has been putting in some extra work, even after ending an 0-for-22 slump Friday night with his first career home run. Romine had a two-hit game Saturday and two more singles on Sunday. After Saturday’s game, Romine headed back to the hitting cage for an extra 10 minutes of work on his swing. “It’s funny, because he was actually working with (hitting coach) Wally (Joyner) after the game Saturday,” manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday morning. “Despite the fact that he had some good at-bats, there was something that he felt wasn’t quite right, so he just took about 10 minutes to try to fine-tune something.” “I was just trying to get it solidified,” Romine said. “I felt good. I just wanted to go over it, I guess, kind of recap it so I had something to go home with and think about.”

RHP Corey Knebel had a memorable major league debut Saturday, but not in a good way. Knebel was ripped for three hits and three runs in an inning. “I felt a little amped up,” Knebel said. “It was my first time in the big leagues.” “I didn’t think he was overamped,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t seem to be panting or sweating profusely.” He has an excellent curve but had problems with it. “You have to know when to throw one (curve) for a strike and to throw one that goes in and out of the zone,” C Alex Avila said. “That will be important for him.”

DH Miguel Cabrera was removed from the game in the sixth inning Sunday due to a cramp in his right hamstring. “I feel better,” Cabrera said in the clubhouse afterward. “They just took me out of the game.” He was the designated hitter Sunday and might DH again Monday in Oakland when Detroit begins a West Coast road trip. The injury is not believed to be serious.

RHP Joe Nathan got a needed inning of work in Sunday when he pitched the ninth inning against Texas. Nathan had not pitched since Wednesday in Cleveland. He faced three batters and got two of them out on called third-strike sliders.

RHP Justin Verlander gave up 11 hits Sunday for the second straight start. Verlander was tagged for nine runs (three unearned) in 5 1/3 innings after giving up five runs on 11 hits in six innings of a start in Cleveland. Going back one more start, Verlander allowed a five-run inning at Boston in a 7-5 Detroit victory. “I‘m not executing my pitches the way I should,” said Verlander, who has seven strikeouts and nine walks in those three outings. “I‘m not going to sit back and throw balls all over the place. I‘m not going to stay where I‘m at.” He and pitching coach Jeff Jones think the positioning of Verlander’s hands might have something to do with his problems of late.

RHP Joba Chamberlain had to come out of Sunday’s game while pitching the eighth inning. Chamberlain suffered a right ankle contusion covering first base on a base hit to the right side by Texas 2B Rougned Odor. He faced the next batter, walking him, before being removed from the game. His injury is not believed to be serious, although he might miss a game as a precaution.